Good Newwz box office collection Day 1: Akshay and Kareena starrer earns Rs 17.56 crore

Good Newwz,starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, had a great beginning at the box office. The comedy film, that revolves around the confusion that arises from a mix-up suffered by two couples at an IVF hospital, has earned Rs 17.56 crore on its opening day.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter. He tweeted, “#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1… Gathers speed from evening shows… Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers… North circuits dominate… Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 17.56 cr. #India biz… 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz.”
In Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar is paired with Kareena Kapoor while Diljit Dosanjh shares screen space with Kiara Advani.
According to film trade analyst Girish Johar, Good Newwz is tracking for an opening of Rs 18 to 20 crore. He earlier told Indianexpress.com, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”
“The promotions of the film have been good. The songs are creating a lot of buzz. Dabangg 3’s collection is also disturbed. So, it is a clean field for Good Newwz. Subject to the protests, if everything is normal, it is going to earn Rs 18-20+ crore on the day of its release,” he added.
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. Shubhra wrote, “The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief?”
“That being said, you can see that this is a film that’s been written, not assembled on the fly. And that’s really the best news. The characters are distinct, there’s a flow, and at the film’s core, an idea. It dips here and there, sure, but never abandons its cheery gallop to the finish line. Net net, Good Newwz is not half bad,” she added.
Highlights
Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Ushering the new year with huge smiles on everyone's faces! Thank you for the love!
#GoodNewwz in cinemas now!!"
"#GoodNewwz is magic. @raj_a_mehta Congratulations and Welcome! What an entry!! Hoping to see a lot more from you. Easily my personal favourite this year and of all time in this genre. Masterfully handled. Taking my parents tomorrow to watch with them again. Decade ended on a high," @Anmol_Singh1799 wrote.
"#GoodNewwz - Yet again, @akshaykumar picks up a subject that not many would have touched and plays a part which has various shades. The superstar has several topical and relevant films to his name; now add this one to it. He nails it, and how. Very well done here," trade analyst Joginder Tuteja wrote.
Akshay Kumar fan @RowdyDipak tweeted, "Akshay Kumar is a brand now. His growth as an actor and the way he selects movies should be appreciated. Currently, he is the only actor in Btown who can deliver any kind of role. Making 4 films in 1 year is dream for many but this guy is delivering three 200cr in this year NEW YEAR WITH GOOD NEWWZ"
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared, "#GoodNewwz Evening shows are on 🔥🔥🔥🔥, Night shows advance BRILLIANT across Major cities. Audience word of mouth is phenomenal."
"As expected @akshaykumar @karanjohar's #GoodNewwz takes a bumper opening on Day1. The first weekend is all set to create new records at BoxOffice for a AkshayKumar film. 2019 ends on a Happy note. Congratulations to the team of #GoodNewwz" trade analyst Raj Bansal wrote.
Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, "#GoodNewwz screen count... #India: 3100+ #Overseas: 700 Worldwide total: 3800+ screens"