Good Newwz box office collection Day 1: Akshay and Kareena starrer earns Rs 17.56 crore

Good Newwz,starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, had a great beginning at the box office. The comedy film, that revolves around the confusion that arises from a mix-up suffered by two couples at an IVF hospital, has earned Rs 17.56 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter. He tweeted, “#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1… Gathers speed from evening shows… Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers… North circuits dominate… Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 17.56 cr. #India biz… 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz.”

In Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar is paired with Kareena Kapoor while Diljit Dosanjh shares screen space with Kiara Advani.

According to film trade analyst Girish Johar, Good Newwz is tracking for an opening of Rs 18 to 20 crore. He earlier told Indianexpress.com, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”

“The promotions of the film have been good. The songs are creating a lot of buzz. Dabangg 3’s collection is also disturbed. So, it is a clean field for Good Newwz. Subject to the protests, if everything is normal, it is going to earn Rs 18-20+ crore on the day of its release,” he added.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. Shubhra wrote, “The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief?”

“That being said, you can see that this is a film that’s been written, not assembled on the fly. And that’s really the best news. The characters are distinct, there’s a flow, and at the film’s core, an idea. It dips here and there, sure, but never abandons its cheery gallop to the finish line. Net net, Good Newwz is not half bad,” she added.