Good Newwz earns Rs 200 crore worldwide

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Good Newwz is a hit. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. Celebrating the success of the film, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram and thanked the cast and crew.

He wrote, “That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas!”

He gave a shout out to Jyoti Kapoor for the screenplay, Shashank Khaitaan for his support as one of the producers and finally, director Raj Mehta for “treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise.”

“A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies ! To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love! To the amazingly talented debut director @raj_a_mehta for treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise …for making the humour come through with panache and aplomb! Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of,” Karan Johar mentioned in the post.

He also thanked the actors for agreeing to be part of the film. He thanked “@akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey.”

“…the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always …to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can! To my partner in crime and cinema @apoorva1972 for always balancing indulgence with pragmatism ….to the entire crew of our special film!” he continued.

So far, Good Newwz has managed to mint Rs 127.90 crore in India. “With no major film this week, it’s advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week… Should hit ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2… Target ₹ 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

