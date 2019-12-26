Good Newwz box office prediction: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film poised for a good start

Good Newwz box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to end 2019 on a good note. Good Newwz box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to end 2019 on a good note.

The last Hindi movie of 2019, Good Newwz belongs to brand Karan Johar and is headlined by hit machine of Bollywood Akshay Kumar. Besides Akshay, the family entertainer also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. A few film critics have already given it a thumbs-up and trade analysts suggest it will be a box office winner as well.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar believes everything has been favourable for Good Newwz ever since the release of its trailer. He said, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”

Good Newwz is a comedy of errors revolving around two couples who opt for in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The early reviews of the film suggest it is a well made and well-acted film.

Predicting a good end to 2019 with the release of Good Newwz, Girish Johar said, “The promotions of the film have been good. The songs are creating a lot of buzz. Dabangg 3’s collection is also disturbed. So, it is a clean field for Good Newwz. Subject to the protests, if everything is normal, it is going to earn Rs 18-20+ crore on the day of its release.”

Along with Good Newwz, the movie buffs also have the option to catch Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. But it won’t affect the Akshay Kumar starrer at the ticket counters. “Dabangg’s target audience is massy and Good Newwz is targeted more at the multiplex audience. But Good Newwz will be the first preference,” Girish said.

