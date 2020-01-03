Good Newwz box office collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 127.90 crore

Good Newwz box office collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have reunited in the film after many years. Good Newwz box office collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have reunited in the film after many years.

Good Newwz is on a roll at the box office. The last major release of 2019, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has so far minted a total of Rs 127.90 crore. The comedy drama is now set to give competition to new releases of the week – Bhangra Paa Le, Sab Kushal Mangal and Shimla Mirchi.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of Good Newwz. He wrote, “#GoodNewwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1… Metros terrific… Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good… Emerges HIT… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 127.90 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet, Adarsh shared, “With no major film this week, it’s advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week… Should hit ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2… Target ₹ 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive.”

Good Newwz released on December 27. The film revolves around two couples who cross paths after a mix-up of sperms at an IVF laboratory.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the Raj Mehta directorial a three-star rating. She wrote in her review, “The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’.”

