Gold, Satyameva Jayate make it to top 5 biggest openers of 2018 list

Gold and Satyameva Jayate have both made their way to the top 5 box office openers of 2018 list. Gold and Satyameva Jayate have both made their way to the top 5 box office openers of 2018 list.

The cash registers at the box office have been ringing since the beginning of 2018 and it looks this will go on for the rest of the year. Despite mixed reviews, many films continue to excel at the box office and this shows the inclination of the audience. The latest to join the biggest openers of 2018 are Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate. Both these films released on Independence Day and despite the clash, both films have done spectacularly at the box office.

Here are the top 5 box office openers of 2018:

1. Sanju – Rs 34.75 crore

Sanju leads the pack. Sanju leads the pack.

Sanju earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office and its rise at the ticket counters was evident right from the beginning. Though many said that Hirani tried to whitewash Sanjay Dutt’s image, the film’s earnings told a whole different story.

2. Race 3 – Rs 29.17 crore

Race 3 ranks second on the list. Race 3 ranks second on the list.

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 was panned by critics and that affected its lifetime collection. Even the audience did not warm up to it and so even the word of mouth could not help the film’s collections. Being a Salman Khan film, Race 3 saw a big opening but could not maintain that pace going ahead.

3. Gold – Rs 25.25 crore

Gold stars Gold stars Mouni Roy , Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor among others.

This is the new entry on the list. Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor, Gold is a sports drama that is based on the real-life event of free India winning its first gold medal at the Olympics. The opening figures look quite promising and it looks like Gold will sail through the weekend as well.

Also Read | Gold box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer rakes in Rs 25.25 crore

4. Baaghi 2 – Rs 25.10 crore

Baaghi 2 was loved by the audience. Baaghi 2 was loved by the audience.

This Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer opened to negative reviews, but the audience showed their love anyway. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the next installment in the Baaghi franchise has already been announced.

5. Satyameva Jayate – Rs 20.52 core

Satyameva Jayate has done exceedingly well on its opening day. Satyameva Jayate has done exceedingly well on its opening day.

Also Read | Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 1: John Abraham film earns Rs 20.52 crore

The new entry on the list, this John Abraham film has given some tough competition to Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd