Gold box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar’s film shines bright

Akshay Kumar’s Gold has been steady since day one. In this Reema Kagti directorial, Akshay plays hockey manager Tapan Das. The film is inspired by Indian Hockey team’s historic win at 1948 Olympics.

Gold, as per reports, has made a collection of approximately Rs. 85 crore till date. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mouni Roy.

Sunny Kaushal, son of renowned action director Sham Kaushal, said in a recent interview, in his struggling days he sometimes used his father’s name to introduce himself to industry people. In Gold, Sunny played the role of hockey player Himmat Singh and he is elated with the response he is getting for his performance. He added that going through various auditions gave him a perspective about his own father’s struggle in the industry.

Sunny, who decided to become an actor while he was taking the exams for CA, is not worried about expectations that come from being Sunny Kaushal’s son and Vicky Kaushal’s brother.

Besides Gold, Sunny has done a film titled Sunshine Music Tours and Travels (2016) and a web series. A lot of time was spent just meeting people and auditioning for roles.

