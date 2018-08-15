Gold box office prediction: Akshay Kumar’s sports drama to earn Rs 20 crore on Day 1

Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das in Gold. Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das in Gold.

With the release of sports drama Gold, based on true events that lead to free India winning its first Olympic gold medal, Akshay Kumar is expected to set the cash registers ringing. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the film is expected to mint Rs 20 crore on the day of its release.

He said, “The big holiday of Independence Day will help Gold rake in moolah on day one. Releasing in over 2700 screens, the movie is expected to earn Rs 20 crore on Wednesday. The Akshay Kumar factor and the patriotic feel that is promoted well through the songs and trailer of the film will attract movie buffs to theatres.”

“Akshay is a steady star with a loyal fan base. Patriotic films are completely up his alley and he is the Manoj Kumar of today’s Bollywood,” added Johar as he explained the phenomenon that Khiladi Kumar is. In the recent past, Akshay has been one of the most bankable stars in the industry. His Padman did a decent business and collected Rs 81.82 crore in India. His Independence Day 2017 release Toilet Ek Prem Katha garnered Rs 134.22 crore.

Considering the poor box office performance of Fanney Khan, the trade analyst also pointed out how it’s important for a film “to stay true to its image”. He opined, “The recent trends at the box office have proved if a film doesn’t stay true to its image as formed through the trailer, it’s bound to fail. Higher the rise, sharper is the fall.”

Now whether Gold has managed to stick to its image or not will be known with the first day collection of the movie. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Vineet Kumar Singh among others.

