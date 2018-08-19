Gold box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar film is off to a smooth start

Gold box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar film is raking in the moolah. Gold box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar film is raking in the moolah.

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold is slaying the box office game. Gold has earned Rs 33.25 crore so far. The film, along with John Abraham’s film Satyameva Jayate, has literally raked in gold for the Hindi film industry. While John’s movie has also been performing fairly well, it pales in comparison with Akshay’s release.

Gold has managed to not only impress the general audience but the critics as well. The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta gave two-and-a-half stars in her review of the movie and wrote, “The period is done beautifully, and despite the predictable sports film tropes–underdogs coming up top, conflicts being resolved, last minute fortune reversals—the younger players keep up the tempo, with debutant Sunny Kaushal doing a stand-out job. It’s not as if Akshay isn’t fully there. He immerses himself in his role, playing the sad sack when things go awry, fooling his wife for some monetary handouts, falling about drunkenly after his alcoholic bouts, always redeeming himself by keeping his love of the sport squarely in the centre. But all this takes up much too much screen time, and takes crucial focus away from the game and the players,” a section of her review read.

Gold stars Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Amit Sadh in significant roles. The movie has been directed by Reema Kagti. Gold is Kagti’s third movie as a filmmaker, and will likely be her biggest film, in terms of box office. Gold has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

