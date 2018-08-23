Gold box office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s film maintains steady pace

Gold box office collection Day 8: The Reema Kagti directorial is inspired by Indian Hockey team’s historic win at 1948 Olympics. Gold box office collection Day 8: The Reema Kagti directorial is inspired by Indian Hockey team’s historic win at 1948 Olympics.

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold has received love from all quarters. The film is thus enjoying a better run than John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate. The Reema Kagti directorial is inspired by Indian Hockey team’s historic win at 1948 Olympics. Akshay plays the manager of the team Tapan Das.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh. Not to forget, Gold marked the Bollywood debut of television actor Mouni Roy. Mouni recently shared in an interview that she was elated with the audience response to her film. She plays Akshay Kumar’s wife in Gold.

“I feel elated, excited and very happy with the audience response to the film. Our film has released only two days ago so we will get a clear picture of its box-office performance at the end of this week. Therefore, I don’t want to jinx things by getting over-excited. When it goes on to become successful, then I will be very happy and thankful for it,” Mouni had said earlier.

The mid-week holiday due to Eid seems to have benefited Gold, which is chugging along at the box office.

