Gold box office collection Day 6: Can this Akshay Kumar film make it through the week?

Akshay Kumar’s Gold, which released on Independence Day, had a great weekend at the box office. The film has earned Rs 71.30 in five days. A Reema Kagti directorial, Gold is a fictionalised tale of the Olympic gold victory of Indian field hockey team, the first one as an independent nation. Akshay Kumar plays the manager of the team Tapan Das. The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the latest figures of Gold in a tweet that read, “#Gold has an EXCELLENT *extended* opening weekend… Took a dip on Day 2, but gradually picked up from Day 3 to Day 5… All eyes on Mon-Thu biz… Wed 25.25 cr, Thu 8.10 cr, Fri 10.10 cr, Sat 12.30 cr, Sun 15.55 cr. Total: ₹ 71.30 cr. India biz.”

The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta gave 2.5 stars in her review of the movie. She wrote, “The period is done beautifully, and despite the predictable sports film tropes–underdogs coming up top, conflicts being resolved, last minute fortune reversals—the younger players keep up the tempo, with debutant Sunny Kaushal doing a stand-out job. It’s not as if Akshay isn’t fully there. He immerses himself in his role, playing the sad sack when things go awry, fooling his wife for some monetary handouts, falling about drunkenly after his alcoholic bouts, always redeeming himself by keeping his love of the sport squarely in the centre. But all this takes up much too much screen time, and takes crucial focus away from the game and the players.”

While Gold may have performed well so far, the weekdays will be a challenge. After the first day of its release, this film along with concurrently released Satyameva Jayate saw a huge drop after making big money on the first day. The makers will be hoping that it does not happen again.

