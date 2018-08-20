Gold box office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar film going strong

Gold box office collection Day 5: This Akshay Kumar film received positive reviews. Gold box office collection Day 5: This Akshay Kumar film received positive reviews.

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Gold is dominating the Indian box office. After opening at an impressive Rs 25.25 crore, the film has continued the momentum. Gold tells a fictionalised story of the unprecedented victory of Indian hockey team at 1948 Olympics.

Apart from Akshay, Gold also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. Reema Kagti, the helmer of movies like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd and Talaash, is the director of Gold.

The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta gave 2.5 stars in her review of the movie. She wrote, “The period is done beautifully, and despite the predictable sports film tropes–underdogs coming up top, conflicts being resolved, last minute fortune reversals—the younger players keep up the tempo, with debutant Sunny Kaushal doing a stand-out job. It’s not as if Akshay isn’t fully there. He immerses himself in his role, playing the sad sack when things go awry, fooling his wife for some monetary handouts, falling about drunkenly after his alcoholic bouts, always redeeming himself by keeping his love of the sport squarely in the centre. But all this takes up much too much screen time, and takes crucial focus away from the game and the players.”

On Sunday, Gold’s collection should see a bump since the movie seems to have strong word-of-mouth and the critical reception is also mostly good.

