Gold box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film expected to pick up pace

After the lukewarm performances of earlier films, the box office is set alight once again by two big releases – John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate and Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Gold, to nobody’s surprise, is the front runner, raking in an impressive Rs 33.25 crore in just two days, though the second day saw a huge decline in earnings.

A Reema Kagti directorial, Gold is a fictionalised tale of the Olympic gold victory of Indian Field Hockey team, the first one as an independent nation. Akshay Kumar plays the manager of the team Tapan Das. The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, and Sunny Kaushal.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the latest box office figures of Gold. “#Gold witnessed a decline on Thu… Biz should gain momentum from today onwards… Plexes hold the key… Wed 25.25 cr, Thu 8 cr. Total: ₹ 33.25 cr. India biz,” he said.

Gold had received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, too, gave it 2.5 stars. She also praised Akshay Kumar’s commitment to the role, writing, “It’s not as if Akshay isn’t fully there. He immerses himself in his role, playing the sad sack when things go awry, not above fooling his wife for some monetary handouts, falling about drunkenly after his alcoholic bouts, always redeeming himself by keeping his love of the sport squarely in the centre. But all this takes up much too much screen time, and takes crucial focus away from the game and the players.”

Turns out, releasing Gold on the Independence Day was a great decision, and while the fall on the second day was expected, it still shocked. But the film should pick up again as the weekend is here.

