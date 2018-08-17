Gold box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar film to maintain stronghold

Gold box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer started its box office journey with a bang. Gold box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer started its box office journey with a bang.

Akshay Kumar’s Gold was one of the much-anticipated films of the year and it seems the actor’s film is meeting public’s expectations. The film is garnering immense love from Bollywood and Akshay’s fans. Gold, which released on August 15, started its box office journey with Rs 25.25 crore collection. Now as the weekend is here, the film is expected to double up its numbers.

The film has already made a record of being one of the highest opening films of 2018. Gold sits in the third position after Sanju, which tops the chart with Rs 34.75 crore and Race 3 on the second position with Rs 29.17 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote that the film is doing great at multiplexes across major cities, He tweeted, “#Gold has an EXTRAORDINARY Day 1… Takes a FAB START at plexes across major centres… Wed ₹ 25.25 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he shared the top five Bollywood openers of 2018, “TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Day biz…

1. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr

2. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr

3. #Gold ₹ 25.25 cr

4. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

5. #SatyamevaJayate ₹ 20.52 cr

India biz.

Hindi films… Hollywood films not included.”

Also read | Gold movie review: This Akshay Kumar film is an emotion-laden drama

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review mentioned, “What makes the film worth a watch, despite some problems, are the flashes of well-done humour, the skirmishes between the players, and the rousing finale. The period is done beautifully, and despite the predictable sports film tropes–underdogs coming up top, conflicts being resolved, last minute fortune reversals—the younger players keep up the tempo, with debutant Sunny Kaushal doing a stand-out job.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd