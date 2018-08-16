Gold box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer to rake in the moolah

Gold box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer’s primary plot revolves around junior manager Tapan Das and his dream of winning a gold medal for the country’s hockey team. Gold box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer’s primary plot revolves around junior manager Tapan Das and his dream of winning a gold medal for the country’s hockey team.

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which released on Independence Day, is expected to set the box office on fire. The sports drama will make a total of Rs 20 crore on its opening day itself, according to trade analyst Girish Johar.

“The big holiday of Independence Day will help Gold rake in moolah on day one. Releasing in over 2700 screens, the movie is expected to earn Rs 20 crore on Wednesday,” Johar told indianexpres.com. The film has generated a good response from critics so far, now it remains to be seen if the general audience will like the movie as well.

“Reema Kagti is skilled enough to give us a film with all its moving parts in fine working order, even if it is bereft of nuance. Akshay plays the wholly fictional Tapan Das, the man who has been closely involved with Indian hockey for years, from the pre-World War II years when the ‘British Indian’ hockey wizards under the great Dhyan Chand ran off the Germans in the 1936 Berlin Olympics (in the movie, we see the grumpy character playing Hitler stomp out of the stadium) to the time after, when the freedom struggle and the Quit India movement was at its peak, resulting in the bloody Partition which divided the sub-continent, and tore the Indian hockey team apart. Some went to Pakistan, some to Australia, the rest disbanded dispiritedly,” The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of the film.

Gold’s primary plot revolves around junior manager Tapan Das and his dream of winning a gold medal for the country’s hockey team. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.

