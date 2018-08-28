Gold box office collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar starrer all set to cross Rs 100 crore

Gold box office collection Day 13: This Akshay Kumar starrer released on Independence Day. Gold box office collection Day 13: This Akshay Kumar starrer released on Independence Day.

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold released on Independence Day and the film had a huge opening at the box office because of the national holiday. The film made Rs 25.25 crore on its very first day and saw a little dip on the following weekdays. However, the collections picked up again on the weekend. By the time the second weekend came around, the film had already been in the theatres for nine days and had made Rs 89.30 crore.

The second weekend of the film saw a huge decline as the film could only muster Rs 9.70 crore.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Gold registered a steep decline in Weekend 2… Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark, but, business-wise, one definitely expected bigger numbers, especially after a terrific Day 1 [#IndependenceDay: ₹ 25.25 cr]… [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99 cr. India biz.”

#Gold registered a steep decline in Weekend 2… Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark, but, business-wise, one definitely expected bigger numbers, especially after a terrific Day 1 [#IndependenceDay: ₹ 25.25 cr]… [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018

#Gold biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 89.30 cr [prolonged Week 1; 9 days; released on Wed]

Weekend 2: ₹ 9.70 cr

Total: ₹ 99 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018

With Akshay Kumar in the lead role and the film tapping in on the patriotic sentiments of the audience, it was expected that Gold would do much better than this at the box office. A big reason for the decline in numbers could be Satyameva Jayate. The John Abraham film gave stiff competition to Gold and it can be said that Gold’s box office collection suffered because of Satyameva Jayate.

With Rs 99 crore in its kitty, Gold is on the verge of making it into the Rs 100 crore club.

Gold is Akshay Kumar’s second film of 2018. Padman, which released earlier this year, saw a lifetime collection of Rs 81.82 crore and Gold has already surpassed that.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd