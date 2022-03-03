Gangubai Kathiawadi still going strong at the box office, Valimai crosses Rs 165 core mark worldwide

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ajith starrer Valimai brought the audience back to the theatres after the third wave of the pandemic. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi earned Rs 57.32 in the first five days and after the sixth day, the film has managed to earn Rs 63.53 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#GangubaiKathiawadi Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr, Tue 10.01 cr, Wed 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 63.53 cr. #India biz.”

As per BoxOfficeIndia, the film might finish the week with approximately Rs 66-67 crore. The long weekend has aided in the film’s box office collection, along with positive reviews that the film generated.

In Tamil cinema, Ajith starrer Valimai has become the first big success of 2022. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in the first week itself. Bala tweeted, “Ramesh Bala, :At the end of the first week, Actor #AjithKumar ‘s #Valimai joins the ₹ 100 Cr Gross Club in TN.. After the ATBB #Viswasam, this is the 2nd 100 Cr Grosser for #AK in TN.. ”

In another tweet, he wrote, “”#Valimai 1st Week Box Office Gross: TN – ₹ 100 Crs, India – ₹ 122 Crs, WW – ₹ 165 Crs”

Despite achieving humongous success in Tamil Nadu, Valimai has failed to make a dent in the Hindi belt. “The content (of Valimai) is not something that the Hindi audience has not seen (before). Bollywood has been making hardcore commercial entertainers with fast-paced, sleek action sequences. Hindi belt is also exposed to the Hollywood kind of filmmaking. For them (the audience in the Hindi market), it was another regular film,” explained producer and trade analyst Girish Johar to indianexpress.com in an earlier conversation.