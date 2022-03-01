Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt film nears Rs 50 cr mark, passes Monday test

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is getting the footfalls at the box office. The film had a strong weekend and on its first Monday, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film collected Rs 8.19 crore at the box office, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 47.31 crore.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared, “#GangubaiKathiawadi is fantastic on the crucial make-or-break Mon… Passes the litmus test with a superb total on Day 4… Will record impressive numbers today as well [#MahaShivratri]… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr. Total: ₹ 47.31 cr. #India biz.”

Adarsh also shared that the film is expected to cross the Rs 50 mark on Tuesday. He added that the film “Has a strong chance of hitting Rs 100 cr, *IF* it maintains the momentum in *Week 2*.” With Tuesday being a holiday in many parts of the country due to Maha Shivratri, the film’s collections are expected to grow even more.”

After Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh starrer 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi is the third film to make a significant dent at the box office ever since the pandemic started.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3 stars and wrote, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest is the kind of old-fashioned dialogue-heavy, sentiment-on-sleeve film which Bollywood is forgetting how to make.”

It further read, “The only way you can enjoy Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is to embrace its extravagantly-constructed universe — the elaborate sets that make up the red-light area of Kamathipura that becomes the location of most of the film’s run-time, the frames which look like art deco paintings, and, most crucially, the very youthful and very fair-and-lovely Alia Bhatt playing the lead character who says she is ‘sattaaiis saal’ (27 years), but looks younger, and much less marked by her horrific life experiences of having been sold into prostitution.”