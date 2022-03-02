Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt films earns Rs 57.32 cr, benefits from Mahashivratri holiday

Alia Bhatt is receiving accolades for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is being loved by the audience, and the box office numbers are a proof. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film released with Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and Ajith’s Valimai. Despite starring two megastars and doing quite well in South India, the two films failed to create ripples in the Hindi belt.

Alia Bhatt film started off with decent numbers. It collected Rs 10.50 crore on its first day, and it has continued to hold a strong grip at the box office even on its fifth day of release. The film surpassed Rs 50 crore mark within five days.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Mahashivratri’s holiday on Tuesday benefitted the film in a big way. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film earned Rs 10.01 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 57.32 crore. With no major Hindi release ahead, the Alia-starrer is expected to continue its rule at the box office.

#GangubaiKathiawadi maintains a super-strong grip on Day 5, thanks to the holiday [#MahaShivratri]… In fact, Day 5 is almost at par with Day 1… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr, Tue 10.01 cr. Total: ₹ 57.32 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ZtUjFiqX70 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the story of a brothel madam who fights for reforms for sex workers. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa. Ajay Devgn features in an extended cameo.

The film opened to positive reviews. The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3 stars and called it “the kind of old-fashioned dialogue-heavy, sentiment-on-sleeve film which Bollywood is forgetting how to make.”

“What raises it above your standard Bhansali spectacle is Bhatt’s willingness to go the mile: beneath the cuss-words, the drunken binges and the speechifying-on-podiums, some of which come off as ‘acting’, Alia Bhatt makes her Gangubai real. We are made to feel the pain of the women whose lives are so circumscribed and who feel so abandoned by their loved ones that they can find camaraderie, rough and tumble it may be, only amongst themselves,” she wrote in her review.