Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt film earned this much in its opening weekend

Riding on mostly positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, the Alia Bhatt-starrer biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi reportedly had an impressive Sunday at the box office. The film released amid largely positive reviews. It premiered at Berlin International Film Festival. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had said that the film received a standing ovation at the prestigious festival.

As per boxofficeindia.com, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is estimated to have earned Rs 15 crore on Sunday, making a decent jump from Rs 10.50 crore on Friday and Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday. This makes Gangubai Kathiawadi’s first weekend collection about Rs 38-Rs 39 crore, not too far off from the predicted three-day weekend collection of Rs 40 crore. The final numbers are expected soon.

The film’s story is based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. It also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa. Additionally, Ajay Devgn plays an extended cameo in the movie.

The Maha Shivratri holiday on Tuesday should only help the film grow more before tapering off a little mid-week.

The film’s collection is respectable also because it is facing tough competition from two South Indian biggies — Ajith’s Tamil film Valimai and Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Bheemla Nayak — and holding its own.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review with 3 stars and wrote, “The only way you can enjoy Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is to embrace its extravagantly-constructed universe — the elaborate sets that make up the red-light area of Kamathipura that becomes the location of most of the film’s run-time, the frames which look like art deco paintings, and, most crucially, the very youthful and very fair-and-lovely Alia Bhatt playing the lead character who says she is ‘sattaaiis saal’ (27 years), but looks younger, and much less marked by her horrific life experiences of having been sold into prostitution.”