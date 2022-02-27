Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s film earns Rs 23.82 crore

Alia Bhatt-starrer biographical crime drama film about the mafia don Gangubai Kathiawadi had a spectacular second day at the box office after a stellar opening. The film grossed Rs 13.32 crore on its second day. Its two-day total is now Rs 23.82 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Twitter. His tweet read, “#GangubaiKathiawadi witnesses super growth on Day 2… Tier-2 cities – which weren’t too strong on Day 1 – join the party on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play, hence expect bigger numbers on Day 3… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 23.82 cr. #India biz.”

Also Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Alia Bhatt makes this Sanjay Leela Bhansali spectacle real

In a follow-up tweet, he said the film will get a boost thanks to the Maha Shivratri holiday on Tuesday, March 1, so the film looks to be earning considerable money in the foreseeable future.

Earlier, he had estimated the film’s opening weekend gross at Rs 40 crore. This is quite admirable for the film is facing tough competition from new South Indian film releases — Ajith’s Tamil film Valimai and Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Bheemla Nayak.

The film, written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa. Ajay Devgn plays an extended cameo in the movie. This is Alia’s first film with Bhansali.

The story is loosely based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The film has received mostly positive response from critics and Alia’s peers in the film industry. For instance, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account and praised the film, calling it a ‘masterpiece’.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3 stars and wrote in the review, “The only way you can enjoy Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is to embrace its extravagantly-constructed universe — the elaborate sets that make up the red-light area of Kamathipura that becomes the location of most of the film’s run-time, the frames which look like art deco paintings, and, most crucially, the very youthful and very fair-and-lovely Alia Bhatt playing the lead character who says she is ‘sattaaiis saal’ (27 years), but looks younger, and much less marked by her horrific life experiences of having been sold into prostitution.”