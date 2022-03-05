Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which released on February 25, has been performing steadily at the box office. On Friday, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the global box office after a week in theatres.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The film’s banner, Bhansali Productions, on Friday shared the official figures along with the film’s poster on their social media platforms, and wrote, “Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye THEEEENK YOUUUU 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

The film has earned 108.3 crores world wide till Friday, March 4. The film is now expected to do even better after pandemic protocols were relaxed, and the state governments have allowed 100% occupancy in theatres in Maharashtra and New Delhi.

The production house also released a special trailer of the movie to thank the audiences.

Applauding Gangubai Kathiawadi’s performance at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s weekly performance report card. He tweeted, “WEEK 1 BIZ: TOP 3 FILMS [post pandemic times]… 1. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 120.66 cr #Diwali 2. #83TheFilm: ₹ 71.87 cr [Day 6 and 7 without #Delhi biz] #Christmas 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 68.93 cr #NonHoliday Note: Nett BOC. #Hindi films. #India biz.”

Despite Gangubai Kathiawadi opening on a non-festival weekend, it has collected Rs 68.93 crore in its first week. However, with Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund hitting screens yesterday, the second week for Gangubai Kathiawadi is going to be a crucial one.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a film based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz among others.