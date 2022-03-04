Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt starrer remains steadfast despite competition, earns Rs 68.93 crore

Alia Bhatt is giving competition to her male colleagues at the box office. Her latest offering Gangubai Kathiawadi has grabbed the third spot on the list of ‘post pandemic times’ Hindi films with highest earnings in Week 1. The Sanjay Leela Bhansai directorial follows Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Diwali release Sooryavanshi led the pack with Rs 120.66 crore in its first week. Though Christmas release 83 faced the brunt of the third wave of coronavirus, it managed to earn Rs 71.87 crore.

Despite Gangubai Kathiawadi opening on a non-festival weekend, it collected Rs 68.93 crore in its first week.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “WEEK 1 BIZ: TOP 3 FILMS [post pandemic times]… 1. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 120.66 cr #Diwali 2. #83TheFilm: ₹ 71.87 cr [Day 6 and 7 without #Delhi biz] #Christmas 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 68.93 cr #NonHoliday Note: Nett BOC. #Hindi films. #India biz.”

In another tweet, he added, “#GangubaiKathiawadi scores a fantastic total in Week 1… Emerges third highest grossing film in *Week 1* – after #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm – post pandemic times [data in next tweet]… Faces two new opponents [#TheBatman, #Jhund], hence Weekend 2 biz is very crucial.”

With Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund hitting screens today, the second week for Gangubai Kathiawadi is going to be a crucial one.