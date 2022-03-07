Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film to cross Rs 100 cr mark soon

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is ruling the box office. The film, which started off its box office journey with an opening figure of Rs 10.50 crore, is nearing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film managed to wrap its third weekend at the box office with strong collections. On Friday, Gangubai Kathiawadi earned Rs 5.01 crore, while on Saturday and Sunday, the film collected Rs 8.20 crore and Rs 10.08 crore, respectively. The film’s total collection currently stands on Rs 92.22 crore.

“#GangubaiKathiawadi remains the first choice of moviegoers on [second] Sun – also hits double digits – despite a strong opponent [#TheBatman]… Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr… [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr, Sat 8.20 cr, Sun 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 92.22 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has received immense love from the audience as well as critics. The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta was all praise for Alia Bhatt in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

“What raises it above your standard Bhansali spectacle is Bhatt’s willingness to go the mile: beneath the cuss-words, the drunken binges and the speechifying-on-podiums, some of which come off as ‘acting’, Alia Bhatt makes her Gangubai real. We are made to feel the pain of the women whose lives are so circumscribed and who feel so abandoned by their loved ones that they can find camaraderie, rough and tumble it may be, only amongst themselves. These are things we have seen before, especially the sequences where young girls are tricked into thinking they are in safe havens, and then are thrown to the wolves: the forcing in of the traditional ‘nath’ into a terrified teenager’s bleeding nose, and the even more terrifying consequences of the ‘utaarna’ is heart-rending,” a part of her review read.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Alia Bhatt spoke about how people thought she is not fit for the part. “People did think that I am not right for this particular part because of the feeling it gave. I totally understand where they are coming from because I was also one of those people when I first heard the narration. I wondered whether I’ll be able to pull it off. But the big answer is that this is a director who’s been working for 25 years and he obviously has a vision. He’s not going to do things just for the heck of it. It is more magical when you don’t expect someone to pull something off, or that they’re not right for the role but they make it work,” she said.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a film based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz among others.