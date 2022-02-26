Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt starrer earns big, collects Rs 10.50 cr

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on Friday and has made a splash at the box office on its opening day. The Alia Bhatt starrer earned Rs 10.50 crore on the box office on Friday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#GangubaiKathiawadi surprises on Day 1… Opens higher than #Raazi [pre-Covid release]… While the *industry/trade* was expecting ₹ 6.25 cr – ₹ 7.25 cr, the strong word of mouth help biz escalate evening show onwards… Fri ₹ 10.50 cr. #India biz.”

Earlier, film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar shared with indianexpress.com that the film was expected to earn Rs 5 crore on opening day. “Alia is a star performer, and she does have her traction. None of her films have failed to perform at the box office or there is no film where she hasn’t performed well. This is an offbeat film for her and not a regular commercial or gloss affair,” he said.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the first collaboration between Alia and Sanjay. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh among others.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3 stars and wrote in the review, “The only way you can enjoy Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is to embrace its extravagantly-constructed universe — the elaborate sets that make up the red-light area of Kamathipura that becomes the location of most of the film’s run-time, the frames which look like art deco paintings, and, most crucially, the very youthful and very fair-and-lovely Alia Bhatt playing the lead character who says she is ‘sattaaiis saal’ (27 years), but looks younger, and much less marked by her horrific life experiences of having been sold into prostitution.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is facing competition against Tamil film Valimai and Telugu film Bheemla Nayak.