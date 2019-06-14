Game Over box office prediction: Taapsee Pannu film to face competition from Salman Khan’s Bharat

Taapsee Pannu’s horror thriller Game Over releases on Friday. The trailer of the movie got a positive response from the audience. But now, if movie buffs will watch it over Salman Khan’s Bharat can’t be said. Film trade analyst Girish Johar believes the Ashwin Saravana directorial rests entirely on Taapsee’s shoulders.

Discussing the box office prospects of Game Over on its opening day, Girish said, “The makers of Game Over initially planned to make the film for the Tamil and Telugu audience but after seeing Taapsee’s popularity, they are releasing it in Hindi to cash in on her popularity. The film looks like a niche thriller with horror elements blended in it. The promotions have been decent and Taapsee is one actress whose films people look forward to. It will earn based on its reviews and word of mouth. For now, it is expected to earn a little less than a crore on the day of its release.”

Apart from Game Over, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson’s Men in Black International also hits theaters this Friday. However, the film doesn’t seem to have the same craze among the Indian audience as last few Hollywood releases in the country. “The craze for Men In Black International is only because Chris Hemsworth is coming after playing Thor. It’s a quirky comedy with aliens. I don’t see it doing big numbers as other big Hollywood releases do,” Girish Johar suggested.

With a low buzz around Game Over and Men In Black International, Salman Khan’s Bharat is likely to dominate the box office in its second week. The film is already leading the pack and has earned over Rs 167.60 crore within a week.

After Bharat, animation film The Secret Life of Pets 2 has the potential to lure audiences to theaters. Girish said, “The Secret Life of Pets 2 has got fantastic reviews and opening in the overseas market. It is a great family outing, and it might come out as a dark horse which may lead after Bharat.”