Gali Guleiyan box office collection Day 2: Manoj Bajpayee film off to a slow start

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gali Guleiyan could earn only Rs 10 lakh on its opening day, according to Bollywood Hungama. Despite positive critical reception, the Dipesh Jain directorial could not lure moviegoers to theatres. The film was buried beneath other new releases that hogged the theatres.

Gali Guleiyan received a positive review from The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer. She concluded her review with, “Bajpayee is good as always in portraying the increasing loss of self, but it is Om Singh as Iddu who really stills your heart with his blank eyes, that stare back from a face bathed in a film of sweat. Kabi and Goswami play his parents, both weighed down by their circumstances. The film, however, runs aground quite early on, trying to stretch its premise of a psychological thriller too thin. The slow pace, when you may have caught on what is happening, can seem an exasperating indulgence then.”

Gali Guleiyan’s concurrent releases include The Nun, Laila Majnu and Paltan. Holdovers from the previous week may also be creating trouble for this film that also stars Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami.

