Gali Guleiyan box office collection Day 1: Can this Manoj Bajpayee film pull through?

Gali Guleiyan box office collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee makes us forget Satyameva Jayate with this film. Gali Guleiyan box office collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee makes us forget Satyameva Jayate with this film.

Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami starrer Gali Guleiyan released in India on Friday, after making waves across various film festivals across the world. It is directed by Dipesh Jain and written by Dipesh and Shuchi Jain.

Gali Guleiyan received a positive review from The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer. She concluded her review with, “Bajpayee is good as always in portraying the increasing loss of self, but it is Om Singh as Iddu who really stills your heart with his blank eyes, that stare back from a face bathed in a film of sweat. Kabi and Goswami play his parents, both weighed down by their circumstances. The film, however, runs aground quite early on, trying to stretch its premise of a psychological thriller too thin. The slow pace, when you may have caught on what is happening, can seem an exasperating indulgence then.”

It would be difficult for Gali Guleiyan to distinguish itself this week as it has not created a lot of buzz in India. Also, this week, there are many other new releases, including Hollywood’s horror flick The Nun. There are a couple of holdovers from previous week too, which may put a dent in Gali Guleiyan’s earnings.

