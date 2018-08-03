Fanney Khan box office collection prediction: Anil Kapoor film to earn Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1

Fanney Khan box office collection:: Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor film will have a decent start. Fanney Khan box office collection:: Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor film will have a decent start.

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is one of the three Bollywood releases this Friday. While Fanney Khan has hopes and dreams of a father for his daughter at the centre of its narrative, the other two films, Mulk is a courtroom drama and Karwaan, a road trip film. However, trade analysts have put their money on the Atul Manjrekar directorial for its mass appeal.

Trade analysts Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “As of now, Fanney Khan is expected to lead on Friday. Since the film is packed with an ensemble cast including Anil, Rajkummar, Aishwarya and Divya Dutta who all are a powerhouse of acting, it will attract more audience. It might open with a collection of Rs 2.5 crore on its first day.”

Quoting the reason why he feels the movie has an edge over the other releases, he said, “Though all the films are catering to the same multiplex audience and the thinking audience, Fanney Khan will have more audience because of its content.” Also, Johar believes that the word of mouth and the critics’ reviews will play a big role in the performance of Anil Kapoor starrer at the ticket counters.

Apart from this, the other factor which might play a significant role in the growth of the movie in terms of box office figures is last week’s Hollywood release Mission: Impossible Fallout. The Tom Cruise-led franchise film has maintained a steady pace in the domestic market and is still going strong. Now it remains to be seen if good content and stellar performances will pull movie buffs to the theatres for Fanney Khan or not.

