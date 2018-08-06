Fanney Khan box office collection Day 3: Anil Kapoor film is in dire straits

Fanney Khan box office collection Day 3: This Anil Kapoor film’s box office performance is a disappointment. Fanney Khan box office collection Day 3: This Anil Kapoor film’s box office performance is a disappointment.

Fanney Khan is the biggest of the three releases this week, but the box office numbers nothing to write home about. The film has earned Rs 2.15 crore despite featuring big stars like Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao. It is likely that Mulk and Karwaan have eaten into its collection. Holdovers from earlier weeks like Dhadak and Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s solid presence is not helping matters either. This is the first time Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao have been paired together. Aishwarya Rai was last seen as an Urdu poetess Saba in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Bad reviews, too, are also helping sink this film. Critics are shocked that such good character actors were given a flimsy script and dialogues to work with. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it only 1 star in her review. She opined, “The gorgeous Rai essentially plays herself, with maybe one or two true-to-the-character moments. And Rao, who gets to share a lot of screen time with her, is never completely at ease around her, breaking out more with Kapoor, his co-worker, and partner-in-crime. The outmoded melodramatic treatment drowns even the most competent, including Girish Kulkarni as a sleazy talent manager who preys on unsuspecting young women, and Divya Dutta as Lata’s mother and Fanney’s faithful wife.”

Most likely, Fanney Khan’s performance will see an improvement on Sunday, but that won’t help it one bit. Unless it earns good money consistently on the weekdays, there is nothing that could save this film from becoming a huge flop.

