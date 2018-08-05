Fanney Khan box office collection Day 2: This Anil Kapoor film can only hope for miracles

Fanney Khan box office collection Day 2: This Anil Kapoor film had a disappointing opening day. Fanney Khan box office collection Day 2: This Anil Kapoor film had a disappointing opening day.

Atul Manjrekar directorial Fanney Khan has begun its theatrical run on a dispiriting note. Easily the biggest of the three new Bollywood releases this week, Fanney Khan might have performed better than the other two, but its numbers are nonetheless disappointing.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the figures on Twitter. “#FanneyKhan has an extremely poor start… Fri ₹ 2.15 cr. India biz.”

Trade analysts Girish Johar had predicted an earning of Rs 2.5 crore for this film on its first day. He had told indianexpress.com, “As of now, Fanney Khan is expected to lead on Friday. Since the film is packed with an ensemble cast including Anil, Rajkummar, Aishwarya and Divya Dutta who all are a powerhouse of acting, it will attract more audience. It might open with a collection of Rs 2.5 crore on its first day.”

Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. With such a strong cast, the film still could not earn as per expectations. The other two releases this week – Mulk and Karwaan- may have eaten into its shares as all of them have essentially similar audiences. The holdovers Dhadak and Tom Cruise’s big Hollywood franchise film Mission: Impossible – Fallout may also have something to do with it.



Bad reviews, too, are not helping this film. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it only 1 star in her review. She opined, “The gorgeous Rai essentially plays herself, with maybe one or two true-to-the-character moments. And Rao, who gets to share a lot of screen time with her, is never completely at ease around her, breaking out more with Kapoor, his co-worker, and partner-in-crime. The outmoded melodramatic treatment drowns even the most competent, including Girish Kulkarni as a sleazy talent manager who preys on unsuspecting young women, and Divya Dutta as Lata’s mother and Fanney’s faithful wife.”

