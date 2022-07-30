scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Ek Villain Returns box office opening day numbers are even lesser than Shamshera: ‘Need to gather momentum’

Ek Villain Returns made lesser money than Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera on opening day. However, the film seems to have a stronghold at single screen thetares which could grow over the weekend.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 11:06:47 am
john abrahamEk Villain Returns box office collection Day 1: The multi-starrer film is facing competition against Vikrant Rona.

Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor, might not have received a lot of love from the critics but it seems like the audience is interested to know how the franchise has moved forward. On the first day of its release, Ek Villain Returns raked in Rs 7.05 crores, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In comparison, last week’s release Shamshera earned Rs 10.25 crore on the opening day.

Adarsh mentioned that Ek Villain Returns opened better at single screen theatres and tier 2 centres, but the collections were not impressive in bigger cities. He wrote, “#EkVillainReturns reaps the benefit of franchise factor, opens better at single screens of mass pockets and Tier-2 centres… Metros – especially national chains – need to gather momentum… Day 2 and 3 crucial… Fri ₹ 7.05 cr. #India biz.”

2014’s Ek Villain, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, opened with a fairly strong Rs 16.50 crore and ended up crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

In Premium |Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Ek Villain Returns is facing competition against Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona which has been released as a pan-Indian film. The collections of Sudeep’s film in the Hindi belt dropped when it clashed against the Mohit Suri film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

Ek Villain Returns did not impress the critics much. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film one star and called it a “new low.” “Eight years after the original comes the sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, in which the theme, ‘every story has a villain’ gets a refresh. This time around, the story expands its base with two male characters ricocheting between being hero and villain, one masked, another struggling to find his real face. There could have been something to this idea, that everyone has elements of hero and villain within and the one that comes up top depends upon our circumstances. But a disjointed plot and pedestrian performances do not an effective film make,” the review read.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

2

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

3

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

4

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

5

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Madhya Pradesh

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station

Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback
Delhi

Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct 17

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct 17

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?
Doc, I have a question...

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement