Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 4: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham film fails the Monday test

A sequel to the 2014 hit film Ek Villain, Ek Villain Returns has witnessed a major drop in its box office collection on its first weekday. The film’s box office collection fell by almost 55 per cent in comparison to its opening day, as per Bollywood Hungama.

On Monday, the Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham starrer earned in the range of Rs 2.90 to Rs 3.10 crore, as per a Bollywood Hungama report. The film earned Rs 7.05 crore on its opening day and Rs 7.47 crore on the second day. On its third day, the film collected Rs 9.02 crore. Its total collection after four days stands at Rs 26.50 crore approximately.

Though Ek Villain Returns managed to overpower this week’s another big release, Vikrant Rona in the northern belt, it still couldn’t pull as many people as its prequel did. The Siddharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh-led film did a business of Rs 50.70 crore by the end of its first weekend. It did an overall business of Rs 105.62 crore.

While the trade analysts have predicted a better box office collection in the second half of the year, the failure of Shamshera, Shabaash Mithu, Rashtra Kavach OM, Rocketry, Khuda Haafiz 2 and now Ek Villain Returns at the ticket counters, doesn’t make it look good.

Just like the audience, the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villian Returns couldn’t impress the film critics as well. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave one star to the film.

In her review, she wrote, “Eight years after the original comes the sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, in which the theme, ‘every story has a villain’ gets a refresh. This time around, the story expands its base with two male characters ricocheting between being hero and villain, one masked, another struggling to find his real face. There could have been something to this idea, that everyone has elements of hero and villain within and the one that comes up top depends upon our circumstances. But a disjointed plot and pedestrian performances do not an effective film make: in comparison, the less than middling ‘Ek Villain’, starring Siddharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor, feels like a better film.”