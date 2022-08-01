Ek Villain Returns box office collection Day 3: Arjun Kapoor starrer is ‘housefull’

Arjun Kapoor is on cloud nine as his latest release Ek Villain Returns continues to have a steady run at the cinema halls. The massy entertainer is doing well in small centers.

Arjun shared his happiness on Instagram on Sunday. He shared a click holding the ‘housefull’ board along with co-stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria outside Mumbai’s Gaiety cinema hall. He posted the photo on social media and wrote, “एक ऐक्टर को और क्या चाहिए (What more can an actor ask for)!!! Housefull board outside a cinema that’s all we work for… will sleep with a smile on my face tonight…”

Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham, released on July 29 and had a rather slow start. But its marginal gain over the weekend has pulled his box office numbers too.

Ek Villain Returns earned Rs 7.05 crore on its opening day and Rs 7.47 crore on the second day. The film’s collection overseas is however on an upswing. It has globally raked in $1 million till now, as per Box Office India.

A sequel to the 2014 hit film Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor, the latest release clashed with Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona. But the latter, despite being a pan-Indian film, saw a dip in collection in the Hindi belt as Ek Villain Return’s numbers rose.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta, however, gave one star to the Mohit Suri directorial. “Eight years after the original comes the sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, in which the theme, ‘every story has a villain’ gets a refresh. This time around, the story expands its base with two male characters ricocheting between being hero and villain, one masked, another struggling to find his real face. There could have been something to this idea, that everyone has elements of hero and villain within and the one that comes up top depends upon our circumstances. But a disjointed plot and pedestrian performances do not an effective film make: in comparison, the less than middling ‘Ek Villain’, starring Siddharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor, feels like a better film,” she wrote in her review.