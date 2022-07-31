Ek Villain Returns box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor-Disha Patani thriller refuses to back down at ticket counters

July 31, 2022 12:36:49 pm
Ek Villain Returns is refusing to back down at the box office, despite receiving negative reviews. Mohit Suri’s film starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria earned Rs 7.47 crore on its second day, taking its total to Rs 14.052 crore. The film had raked in Rs 7.05 crore on opening day.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has seen a reduction in mass pockets. He tweeted, “#EkVillainReturns collects in similar range on Day 2… Marginal increase at national chains, but down in mass pockets… All eyes on Day 3… Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 14.52 cr. #India biz.”
#EkVillainReturns collects in similar range on Day 2… Marginal increase at national chains, but down in mass pockets… All eyes on Day 3… Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 14.52 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/eX8jclhsPJ
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2022
The 2014 prequel Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor had opened with a fairly strong Rs 16.50 crore and ended up crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. The sequel has had to face stiff competition from Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona which has been released as a pan-Indian film. The collections of Sudeep’s film in the Hindi belt dropped when it clashed against the Mohit Suri film.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta said that Ek Villain Returns’ plot was ‘disjointed’, and gave the film one star, calling it a new low. She wrote, “Eight years after the original comes the sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, in which the theme, ‘every story has a villain’ gets a refresh. This time around, the story expands its base with two male characters ricocheting between being hero and villain, one masked, another struggling to find his real face. There could have been something to this idea, that everyone has elements of hero and villain within and the one that comes up top depends upon our circumstances. But a disjointed plot and pedestrian performances do not an effective film make.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sanjay Raut calls ED raid 'political vendetta'; Sena members protest
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
Ek Villain Returns box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor-Disha Patani thriller refuses to back down at ticket counters
Three Pune students caned, threatened of low internal marks; three teachers booked
From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses (July 25-July 31)
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live updates: India to play Pakistan, Jeremy eyes medal in weightlifting
‘To represent the country is highest honour’: KL Rahul opens up on missing India’s tour of Zimbabwe
Buoyant India look to continue winning run against West Indies
Video of fatal attack on African immigrant shocks Italy
It’s a bird, a heart, a butterfly: Netizens watch in awe as man makes appam in various shapes
Man chases two bike-borne snatchers, hits them with his SUV in Delhi’s Dwarka
Sunday Long Reads: Health food movement, Kareena Kapoor Khan on being 42, book reviews, and more
Rajinikanth felicitates R Madhavan for Rocketry The Nambi Effect, actor shares video: ‘A moment etched for eternity…’
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 will be open for pre-booking starting today for Rs 1999