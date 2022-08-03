scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 5: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham film struggles to survive in India but mints money in UK

Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 5: Last week's releases, Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona, are finding it difficult to attract people to the theaters.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 10:50:33 am
ek villain returns trailerEk Villain Returns released on July 29.

The action thriller Ek Villain Returns is finding it tough to survive at the ticket counters beyond its opening weekend. While the film minted big numbers in the UK, its box office collection fell by over 66 per cent on Monday domestically, and it earned Rs 3.02 crore. Tuesday didn’t go well for the film as it barely managed to pull people to the theaters. As per a Pinkvilla report, Ek Villain Returns earned in the range of Rs 2.35-2.45 crore on its second weekday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the numbers earlier, “EkVillainReturns Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 9.02 cr, Mon 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.56 cr. #India biz.”

However, Box Office India reported that the John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor-Disha Patani-Tara Sutaria film did well in the UK, “Ek Villain Returns has emerged a huge HIT in UK. The weekend collections were a bit of a shocker as they collected around £130k but Monday is pretty crazy as the film picks up over £30k and it was not a holiday in UK on Monday. The four days ensure the film is a HIT in United Kingdom and it is going to sustain very well and maybe even beat bigger films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg jeeyo.”

Domestocally, the film needs to maintain the same number for the rest of the week since there is no major release on the upcoming Friday. But it seems to be a hard road for the Mohit Suri directorial.

However, the film has managed to perform much better than this week’s Kannada release, Vikrant Rona which was presented by Salman Khan in the Hindi belt.

Also read |Salaries of stars should be balanced against film’s budget: Alia Bhatt

The film, unlike the other regional releases, has failed to penetrate in the Hindi-speaking belt of the country. On Monday, the Kiccha Sudeep starrer could manage to earn only Rs 60 lakhs (as per Box Office India). But the film is enjoying a good run in Karnataka where it has collected about Rs 70 crore in four days.

According to a source close to the producers, Vikrant Rona‘s worldwide collection from its ticket sales is nearly Rs 95 crore. And the filmmakers are confident that the movie will reach the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of Monday.

Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona, both failed to garner a positive response from the film critics as well. While The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta found Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham’s film’s plot “disjointed”, she found Sudeep’s film “low on entertainment”.

Also read |Dissecting Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona: The good, the bad and the Rangitaranga universe

In her review one-star review of Ek Villain Returns, she wrote, “Eight years after the original comes the sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, in which the theme, ‘every story has a villain’ gets a refresh. This time around, the story expands its base with two male characters ricocheting between being hero and villain, one masked, another struggling to find his real face. There could have been something to this idea, that everyone has elements of hero and villain within and the one that comes up top depends upon our circumstances. But a disjointed plot and pedestrian performances do not an effective film make: in comparison, the less than middling ‘Ek Villain’, starring Siddharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor, feels like a better film.”

