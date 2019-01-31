Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office prediction: Anil and Sonam Kapoor film to earn Rs 2-3 crore on Day 1

Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga releases this Friday. The film has the father-daughter duo of Anil and Sonam Kapoor coming together on screen for the first time. Also, the film brings back Kapoor with Juhi Chawla with whom he has done movies like Loafer, Benam Badshah, Salaam-e-Ishq and others. Being presented by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, it is expected to open with a decent collection.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a niche, high-end romantic drama with a twist. Now it remains to be seen if the audience will accept this twist or not. With a limited release, it will probably earn around Rs 2.5-3 crore on the day of its release.”

Adding to it, he said, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is toplined by Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and these are the actors who audience wants to see. And, it is coming from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, so I expect it to have quality content. It is looking quite decent but again the performance on the first weekend will be based entirely on word of mouth.”

Though Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the solo release of the week, it might face competition from last week’s release Manikarnika and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri which has been going strong at the ticket counters.

“The Anil Kapoor starrer will be the first choice of the audience. Uri is also going strong and people are going into repeat mode with it, so it all depends on how Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga start off in the theaters. It has the potential to lead over the weekend but if it doesn’t match up to the standards then definitely other films will take over,” suggested Johar.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Regina Cassandra and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.