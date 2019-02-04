Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection Day 3: Sonam Kapoor starrer shows impressive growth

Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is receiving immense love from the audience. The film is expected to put up an impressive total by the end of its opening weekend, thanks to word-of-mouth promotion. The Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial started off slow with Rs 3.30 crore collection on Day 1. It showed some growth on Saturday with earnings of Rs 4.65 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 7.95 crore.

Also starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga talks about same-sex love. It is being lauded for being the first mainstream film to talk about LGBTQ community.

However, the movie has not really impressed critics, who have blamed its script for delivering an average movie.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “Here ‘ek ladki’s heart beats for another ‘ladki’. The problem is that there’s more subversion in the one-line title than in the entire film, because having stated its purpose, it doesn’t quite know just how to broach it and expand on it, and spends far too much stuttering time in getting to the point.”