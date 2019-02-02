Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office Day 1: Can this Sonam Kapoor film dethrone Manikarnika?

Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the sole Bollywood release this week. Co-written and directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, this movie deals with a same-sex relationship and is pegged as ‘the most unexpected romance of the year.’

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also starring Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Rajkummar Rao, is expected to earn Rs 2.5-3 crore on the opening day.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com earlier, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a niche, high-end romantic drama with a twist. Now it remains to be seen if the audience will accept this twist or not. With a limited release, it will probably earn around Rs 2.5-3 crore on the day of its release.”

Despite being the solo Bollywood release, this film will face competition from holdovers, especially Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is still doing well at the ticket window. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike might also create problems for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Aisa Laga.

Girish Johar also said, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is toplined by Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and these are the actors who audience wants to see. And, it is coming from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, so I expect it to have quality content. It is looking quite decent but again the performance on the first weekend will be based entirely on word of mouth.”

He added, “The Anil Kapoor starrer will be the first choice of the audience. Uri is also going strong and people are going into repeat mode with it, so it all depends on how Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga start off in the theaters. It has the potential to lead over the weekend but if it doesn’t match up to the standards then definitely other films will take over.”

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga received a mixed critical review from Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She concluded her review by saying, “The ensemble is solid, but neither Ahuja, who has been upping her game in her last few films, nor the usually dependable Rao, have the desired impact: at least he’s always trying something; I didn’t buy her at all. The two who stand out are Duhan as the brattish brother, and Cassandra, who shows spark. The rest get swept under the flaccid writing. What this film needed was more sharpness, more acuity, more honesty. It could then justifiably have been called ‘2019: A Love Story’.”