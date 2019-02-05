Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection Day 4: Will Anil Kapoor film pass weekday test?

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is experiencing very slow growth at the box office. Despite good response from the audience, the film is unable to earn as expected. By the end of its opening weekend, the film earned Rs 13.53 crore. The film is facing tough competition from Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi and Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is maintaining a stronghold over the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the box office figures of the Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer on Twitter. In a tweet, he mentioned,”#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage… Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low… Weekdays crucial… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL”

The film received mixed reactions from critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned that she was let down by the film because despite being lauded as a progressive film, it does justice to the protagonist, only after seeking a male-approval.

“The thing between the two is reduced to fleeting scenes with a couple of kindling glances, and coy hugs. These are dispensed with, with alacrity, and the movie moves into the safe jocular zone of flirtation between Papaji Kapoor, and the perky Chatroji ( Chawla) who is essentially playing the role of the hero’s best friend.

What we also get is a permission-bearing paternalistic speech from the man of the house: another version of ‘jaa jee le apni zindagi’, except that Simran belonged to 1995. What it comes down to is this: yes, we want to make a progressive film, but we have to show our women getting freed up only after getting male approval-and-help,” the review read.

Apart from Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starred Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and debutant Regina Cassandra. Directed by Shelly Dhar Chopra, the film released on February 1.