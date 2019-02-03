Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection Day 2: Sonam Kapoor film to grow over the weekend

Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had an average start to its journey at the box office. The film grossed only Rs 3.30 crore on the first day. While this is low, the movie actually slightly exceeded predictions.

Also starring Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is directed and co-written by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film deals with a same-sex relationship and is one of the few mainstream Indian films to do so.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures. He wrote on Twitter, “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga had a lacklustre start, but picked up at select urban centres towards evening… Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [1500 screens]. India biz.”

The film had tough competition from last week’s holdover Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

It remains to be seen whether Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will gain enough word-of-mouth to beat Manikarnika over the weekend and beyond. It is the sole Bollywood release this week and that is one thing in its favour.

The movie evoked a mixed response from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She wrote, “The ensemble is solid, but neither Ahuja, who has been upping her game in her last few films, nor the usually dependable Rao, have the desired impact: at least he’s always trying something; I didn’t buy her at all. The two who stand out are Duhan as the brattish brother, and Cassandra, who shows spark. The rest get swept under the flaccid writing. What this film needed was more sharpness, more acuity, more honesty. It could then justifiably have been called ‘2019: A Love Story’.”