Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s thriller is on a fast track mode, sees a growth of over 45 per cent

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 is on its way to being declared a hit as the film paced up on its day 2. After opening at Rs 15.38 crore, the film is touted to earn more than Rs 20 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day collection to surpass Rs 35 crore.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, at 4 pm on Friday, the Abhishek Pathak-directed crime thriller’s advance booking was way ahead than the first day. “Conservative estimates as per the trend so far suggest that the second day business of Drishyam 2 will be in the range of Rs 20.75 to 22.75 crore, which means a fantastic overall growth of around 45 per cent,” a part of the report read.

On Friday, the audiences’ demand even led multiplexes to add midnight shows of Drishyam 2. It even broke the opening day record of this year’s one of the blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had earned Rs 14.11 crore on the day of its release. The Kartik Aaryan horror-comedy had minted Rs 18.34 crore on its second day, and Drishyam 2 is all set to surpass that too on Saturday. As per trade analysts, the film is on its way to become a hit. However, it will be called a blockbuster, only after it passes the weekday test.

Drishyam 2’s numbers will also bring some relief to Ajay Devgn, who had two flops — Runway 34 and Thank God, earlier this year.

As far as the reviews are concerned, the film has mostly received a positive response from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave the film a 3-star rating. In her review, she mentioned, “Almost all the characters from the first film make a reappearance, and the sequel is enriched by it. They largely show the effects of the past seven years – the Salgaonkars of keeping the terrible secret of a murder.”

Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, among others.