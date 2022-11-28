scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film races towards the Rs 200 crore club, mints Rs 141 cr

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's film is on track to join the Rs 200 crore club.

Drishyam 2Drishyam 2 is expected to cross Rs 150 crore at box office. (Photo: Panorama Studios/Instagram)

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu,  is one of the few success stories that Bollywood can tell this year. The film scored a staggeringly successful second weekend and earned between Rs 17-17.25 cr, which will bring the second weekend collection to over Rs 38 crore, according to a report in Box Office India. It’s quite possible that this is a record for a high second weekend in the post-pandemic world with regard to Hindi releases, with the exception of The Kashmir Files. The final numbers are expected to race ahead of Brahmastra.

The total collection for Drishyam 2 stands at Rs 141 crore and going by the film’s pace, it looks like it just might go beyond Rs 200 crore club predictions. The Gujarat belt witnessed enormous amount of footfalls on Sunday. On the other hand, it easily cruised past Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, which is slowly picking up pace, but still not enough to make up for its underwhelming opening. The film earned Rs 10.75-11 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 27 crore.

Also Read |Drishyam 2 movie review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu film lands home its lesson a second time

The first Drishyam, which released in 2015, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was an established success and crossed over Rs 91 crore.

After filmmaker Nishikant Kamat’s death, Abhishek Pathak stepped in to helm the sequel. Drishyam 2 sees Ajay Devgn back as  Vijay Salgoankar, while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh. The thriller follows the hardships faced by Vijay and his family, who are now suspects after the death of the son of the Inspector General of Police. The film is a remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name, which  had featured Mohanlal. Drishyam 2 also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...
India’s high growth a good position for G20, but urban pollution mu...Premium
India’s high growth a good position for G20, but urban pollution mu...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 08:51:37 am
Next Story

Riots break out in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco’s shock win at World Cup

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar party Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Inside Karan Johar’s party: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn heads
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close