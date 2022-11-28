Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film races towards the Rs 200 crore club, mints Rs 141 cr

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is one of the few success stories that Bollywood can tell this year. The film scored a staggeringly successful second weekend and earned between Rs 17-17.25 cr, which will bring the second weekend collection to over Rs 38 crore, according to a report in Box Office India. It’s quite possible that this is a record for a high second weekend in the post-pandemic world with regard to Hindi releases, with the exception of The Kashmir Files. The final numbers are expected to race ahead of Brahmastra.

The total collection for Drishyam 2 stands at Rs 141 crore and going by the film’s pace, it looks like it just might go beyond Rs 200 crore club predictions. The Gujarat belt witnessed enormous amount of footfalls on Sunday. On the other hand, it easily cruised past Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, which is slowly picking up pace, but still not enough to make up for its underwhelming opening. The film earned Rs 10.75-11 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 27 crore.

The first Drishyam, which released in 2015, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was an established success and crossed over Rs 91 crore.

After filmmaker Nishikant Kamat’s death, Abhishek Pathak stepped in to helm the sequel. Drishyam 2 sees Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgoankar, while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh. The thriller follows the hardships faced by Vijay and his family, who are now suspects after the death of the son of the Inspector General of Police. The film is a remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name, which had featured Mohanlal. Drishyam 2 also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.