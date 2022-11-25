Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 100 crore-mark, will now compete with Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya

Director Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2 is making waves at the box office. After earning Rs 96.04 crore within six days of release, the film has now entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. With this, the Ajay Devgn-starrrer has found a spot on the list of the top five earners of the year 2022 in Hindi cinema. Gangubai Kathiawadi earned Rs 129.1 crore, The Kashmir Files ended its run in the theaters with Rs 252.9 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 185.92 crore, and Bhramastra minted Rs 257.44 crore.

Going by the early trends, Drishyam 2 has earned in the range of Rs 8.50-9.20 crore on day seven. Koimoi.com reported that the current total collection of the thriller stands somewhere between Rs 104.54-105.24 crores. This is a much-needed win for Devgn, whose last two films, Runway 34 and Thank God, tanked at the ticket counters. He was, however, seen in supporting roles in hit films such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Drishyam 2 started its run with Rs 15 crore on day one. The cash registers have been ringing ever since. Its opening weekend collection was Rs 64.14 crore. Then, the film passed the Monday test with Rs 11.75 crore. It earned Rs 10.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs 9.55 crore on Wednesday.

After the growing buzz around Drishyam 2, the makers have started to think about the next film in the franchise. Director Abhishek Pathak told ETimes on Thursday, “For sure there’s a demand for part 3, and it shall happen.” Now, the film will face competition from Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy Bhediya, which releases on Friday. As per the trade experts, both films will co-exist in the cinema halls and will probably revive Bollywood from its slumber this year.