Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn film passes Monday test, hits Rs 75 crore

The Ajay Devgn-led thriller Drishyam 2 is witnessing excellent response in cinema halls. Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which was also a hit at the box office. The film has performed well on its first Monday, hinting at a good run in the coming days.

Drishyam 2 earned in the range of Rs 11.75-12 crore on Monday, which is just around a 20 per cent drop from day one figures, reported Box Office India. With this, the film’s collections could touch the Rs 75 crore mark in just four days, an unusually successful run for a Hindi film in 2022. The only Bollywood films that have managed to succeed at the ticket counters in 2022 are The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra.

By comparison, Drishyam 2 has been pacing ahead of The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 up until now. The film’s opening weekend collection (Rs 64.14 crore) is the second-biggest of the year, behind only Brahmastra, which earned Rs 120.75 cr. by the end of its first weekend in theaters.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Drishyam 2 has almost sold around 43 lakh tickets in four days, and is expected to be seen by 50 lakh people by the end of Tuesday. As per a few trade experts, Drishyam 2 is benefitting from its low-ticket pricing. It opened with Rs 15.38 crore on the first day, and made Rs 21.59 crore on the second day. Owing to increased demand, midnight shows were added on the first day and single-screens ran house-full shows. Now, the film is on track to soon enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Drishyam 2 is riding high on its franchise value, its star power and also positive word of mouth. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer wrote in her review, “Bollywood isn’t really known for pulling off suspense thrillers, certainly not for sustaining the steam over a sequel. But, like Drishyam in 2015, Drishyam 2 lulls you with its modest settings, simple characters, human cops, and a family caught in events beyond its control, till it lands home its lesson a second time — it’s not important what’s before you; what is important is what you are seeing.”