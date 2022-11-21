Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film touches new heights, here’s how much it earned

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 with Tabu continues to mint money at the box office. The film is expected to have earned between Rs 26.50-27 crore and cross Rs 63 crore on its third day itself, according to a report in Box Office India. This is quite the superlative jump as it already saw a 40 per cent increase on Saturday, and the mass belts are contributing to the success of the film at the box office. It remains to be seen whether the film passes the Monday test, but considering that Drishyam 2 had already picked up momentum during the advance bookings, it’s quite possible it will become an established hit over the week.

Drishyam 2 opened to Rs 15.38 crore on the first day, and Rs 21.59 crore on the second day. Owing to the demand from the audience, midnight shows were added on the first day and single-screens ran housefull. Drishyam 2 broke the opening day record of this year’s one of the blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had earned Rs 14.11 crore on the day of its release.

These numbers are a relief for Ajay Devgn, who has witnessed two flops this year, with Runway 34 and Thank God earlier this year. On the other hand, Tabu had starred earlier in Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2, which had crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Considering that Bollywood has had a spate of flops this year, especially from big-budget starrers, Drishyam brings some relief to the industry as well. The first film, directed by Nishikant Kamat, was a success and the sequel was directed by Abhishek Pathak. As sequels have rarely tasted success in Bollywood, Drishyam 2 turns out to be one of the few exceptions, going by the box office and positive reviews.