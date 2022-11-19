Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn film gets second best opening after Brahmastra, earns better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on opening day

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 recorded one of the best advance sales of tickets for any Hindi film this year and this has reflected well in the film’s opening day box office collection. It has broken the opening day record of this year’s one of the blockbusters, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 which earned Rs 14.11 crore on the day of its release.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Drishyam 2, the second film of the Drishyam franchise, opened with Rs 14.50-Rs 15 crore. The number is better than many films starring A-listers like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. While Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha earned Rs 11.70 crore on its opening day, Akshay Kumar collected Rs 10.70 crore on Day 1.

The thriller is having a stronghold in the multiplex chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis where the film has collectively earned Rs 7.40 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. The only film to have a better day-one box office collection than Drishyam 2 is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra which did a business of Rs 36 crore on the day of its release.

Going by the early trends, it looks like Drishyam 2 will finally give some relief to Ajay Devgn who has already given two flops (Runway 34 and Thank God) this year.

As far as the reviews are concerned, the film has mostly received a positive response from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave the film a 3-star rating. In her review, she mentioned, “Almost all the characters from the first film make a reappearance, and the sequel is enriched by it. They largely show the effects of the past seven years – the Salgaonkars of keeping the terrible secret of a murder.”