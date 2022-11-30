scorecardresearch
Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn’s thriller races past Rs 150 cr mark, Varun Dhawan’s horror-comedy steadies after a low Monday

Drishyam 2 and Bhediya box office collection: Both Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan films are currently enjoying a steady success at the ticket counters. Here's how much they have minted till now.

bhediya and drishyam 2Stills from Bhediya and Drishyam 2.

Both recently released films, Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya and Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s thriller Drishyam 2, are doing surprisingly well at the box office. Surprising because it’s been a while since any Hindi movie prior to and post Brahmastra has made a dent at the ticket counters.

According to Box Office India’s latest figures, Drishyam 2 remains unstoppable as it earned in the range of Rs 5-5.25 crore, which is almost the same as Monday’s figures, thereby taking its total in the range of Rs 150-Rs 151 crore net. The film is doing great business in Mumbai and Gujarat, which has helped propel the figures to over Rs 150 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya is performing decently as well, thanks to a steady Tuesday. The creature comedy minted in the range of Rs 3-3.25 crore, reported Box Office India, which takes its total around Rs 36 crore. Of course Bhediya’s case at the box office would have been a stronger one had it earned well on its first Monday, but since that was not the case one can only hope that it continues to collect in the same bracket in days to come.

Also Read |Chup Revenge of the Artist: R Balki’s massively entertaining movie has nothing but love for film criticism, but it hates film critics

Recently, both Ajay and Varun took to social media to congratulate each other as they learned that their movies have been doing a good business at the box office. Varun took a selfie with fans and tweeted the image writing, “#Bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to to see Soo many people coming to the theatres . A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathak.” The action star responded to the post and wrote back, “I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel good moment for us as an Industry. You’re a rockstar.”

While Drishyam 2 released in cinemas on November 18, Bhediya released a week later on November 25.

