scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu thriller races towards the Rs 200 cr club, earns over Rs 170 crore

Drishyam 2 and Bhediya box office collection: Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 continue to have a good run at the box office. Here's how much they have collected so far at the ticket counter.

drishyam 2 box officeTabu in Drishyam 2. (Photo: PR Handout)

Even when Ayushmann Khurrana has arrived in cinemas with An Action Hero, audiences are choosing to watch Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. Thanks to positive word of the mouth, the films continue to attract audiences to theatres.

Bhediya released on November 25 and earned Rs 42.5 crore in its first week. The Amar Kaushik directorial is said to have minted approximately Rs 2.75 crore to 3.15 crore on Saturday. The creature comedy is expected to have a good run on its second weekend. The film has Kriti Sanon as the female lead while Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee bring in the comic relief.

Also Read |Bhediya: Ahead of Varun Dhawan film, exploring the lore and lure of werewolves and shape-shifters in India

As for Drishyam 2, the film has already collected Rs 167.93 crore at the Indian box office. The film has been on track and minting an average of more than Rs 4 crore post its day 10. As per Pinkvilla, on their third Saturday, the thriller has minted an unexpected amount in the range of Rs 7.7 cr-8.5 crore. A remake of Mohanlal’s thriller of the same name, Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, among others. It is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Also Read |Tabu on her golden run with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2: ‘Success is a gamble, can’t be taken for granted’

Both Bhediya and Drishyam 2 received a largely positive response from critics, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving the former three star-rating, while Shalini Langer also bestowed three stars to Tabu thriller. The stars of both the movies, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan, also congratulated each other upon learning that their films are performing well at the box office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...Premium
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...
Mon killings: A year later | ‘Not dead, nor alive… just suffering’Premium
Mon killings: A year later | ‘Not dead, nor alive… just suffering’

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 09:13:01 am
Next Story

Android 13 for tv officially launched: Here are the new features and capabilities

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close