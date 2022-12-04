Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu thriller races towards the Rs 200 cr club, earns over Rs 170 crore

Even when Ayushmann Khurrana has arrived in cinemas with An Action Hero, audiences are choosing to watch Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. Thanks to positive word of the mouth, the films continue to attract audiences to theatres.

Bhediya released on November 25 and earned Rs 42.5 crore in its first week. The Amar Kaushik directorial is said to have minted approximately Rs 2.75 crore to 3.15 crore on Saturday. The creature comedy is expected to have a good run on its second weekend. The film has Kriti Sanon as the female lead while Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee bring in the comic relief.

As for Drishyam 2, the film has already collected Rs 167.93 crore at the Indian box office. The film has been on track and minting an average of more than Rs 4 crore post its day 10. As per Pinkvilla, on their third Saturday, the thriller has minted an unexpected amount in the range of Rs 7.7 cr-8.5 crore. A remake of Mohanlal’s thriller of the same name, Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, among others. It is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Both Bhediya and Drishyam 2 received a largely positive response from critics, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving the former three star-rating, while Shalini Langer also bestowed three stars to Tabu thriller. The stars of both the movies, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan, also congratulated each other upon learning that their films are performing well at the box office.