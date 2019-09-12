Dream Girl box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana to hit it out of the park with the rom-com

In 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana singlehandedly added Rs 300 crore to the box office with Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. He opened his account in 2019 with Anubhav Sinha directorial Article 15 which again went on to become a hit. Now, as he gets ready for the release of Dream Girl, trade analysts expect nothing but a superhit from the actor.

Discussing the box office prospects of the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial, also starring Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor, film trade analyst Girish Johar said the movie has a mass appeal to it and will surely pull the audience to theaters.

“The trailer of Dream Girl has generated a lot of curiosity and the audience is excited about the film. Its songs also have a massy and desi feel to them and are definitely being appreciated. Ayushmann is at an all-time high in terms of his choice of films. Even this one has a lot of quirks. With a desi dialect, the makers are focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 as well. So, the film will rule ticket counters and will be on top of audiences’ watch list,” Girish said.

Dream Girl has Ayushmann Khurrana playing a tele-caller who imitates the voice of a girl. Unaware of the truth, his customers fall in love with Pooja and he becomes their dream girl. Nushrat plays his love interest while Annu Kapoor essays the role of his father.

Girish Johar added Dream Girl will benefit from Nushrat Bharucha’s fan following but it will be Ayushmann who will lead this film. Predicting the film’s opening day collection, he said, “I am expecting a fantastic start for the film despite it being a non-holiday release. It is expected to earn Rs 8-10 crore on day one which is a very good number. It would be a much wider release.”

Along with Dream Girl, movie buffs also have courtroom drama Section 375 releasing this week. Spearheaded by Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chaddha, the film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code which caters to the rape laws in the country.

Talking about the box office prediction of the Ajay Bahl directorial, Girish Johar said, “It is looking like an intriguing drama. The tussle between Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha is there to be seen. Films like these have done decent business at the box office. It will have a small audience and will be focused on tier A cities and then on the basis of word of mouth, penetration will be there. Section 375 is expected to earn anything between Rs 2-3 crore.”

However, despite a box office clash, Dream Girl won’t be affected by Section 375. “The competition will only affect it if Dream Girl is average in terms of content and doesn’t fulfill the expectations of viewers. Otherwise, it has a strong chance to surge ahead. And, if it fails, then Section 375 and Chhichhore have a chance to shine,” Girish concluded.