Dream Girl box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film eyes huge opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl saw a big spurt of growth on its second day after a strong opening. It earned Rs 16.42 crore on the second day. Its total collection stands at Rs 26.47 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]… Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2… Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive… Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz. The film has Ayushmann Khurrana’s character successfully pretending to be a woman while working for an adult hotline.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Dream Girl a 2-star rating. Shubhra wrote in her review, “There is a lot of merit in a star-driven character study standing up for the rights of women who work night shifts in call-centres whose chief job is to provide phone cuddles to needy men. Karam gets to mouth dialogues about ‘loneliness’ and how it is gender neutral. Dream Girl also has a throw-away strand about religious amity, a lecture on how smoking and drinking do not define a person, and the attempt at a truly radical reach-out to ‘men who are like women’. But these ideas remain half-baked, being mouthed strictly as meaningless dialogue for either laughs or claps.”

She added, “You stay watching Dream Girl for Khurrana. He plays Karam/Pooja with grace and conviction, and makes this thing sing. He is the one who has been shifting the goal-posts in the depiction of masculinity in status-quoist Bollywood, and this film, in which he plays both man-and-woman, minus preciousness and exaggeration, would have been the perfect vehicle to take the conversation a notch higher.”